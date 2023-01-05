Broadband Access for All

The digital divide is one of the defining issues of our time as our jobs, education, doctors appointments and more continue to move online. About 45,000 Granite Staters lack access to reliable high-speed internet which is causing our rural communities to fall behind. In 2021 Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a key piece of President Biden’s agenda which allocated $65 billion for broadband infrastructure. With this funding we finally have a chance at closing the digital divide and getting everyone access to reliable internet. The quick deployment of broadband is key to ensuring success for our students, workers and communities at large. But a lack of standard processes in utility pole access is slowing down progress.
Existing utility poles are key to installing new high speed internet infrastructure in a quick, cost efficient way. As they are the backbone of most telecommunications systems, new broadband equipment can be installed on existing poles. Installation can be delayed, however, by any opaque process surrounding access to utility poles. Internet providers are willing to pay the necessary fees to owners to cover the cost of access, but the system lacks a consistent framework for how responsibilities are divided or how disputes should be resolved. ISPs and pole owners go back and forth, creating delays in permitting, which only hurts the communities who find themselves without reliable internet.
We need solutions that bring transparency and reform to an outdated system, otherwise the millions of Americans who are meant to be helped by the infrastructure bill will face the same connectivity challenges that have been holding rural communities back for generations. Rural broadband is the 21st Century’s rural electrification and our elected officials need to act like it. Congress has the power to ensure a standardized and fair process for pole access, cost sharing, and dispute resolution. Rural Americans are counting on them to get it done so they can get connected.
