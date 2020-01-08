Broken System, Crumbling Government

To the Editor:

“Democracy is not simply a license to indulge individual whims and proclivities. It is also holding oneself accountable to some reasonable degree.” -Aberjhani, Splendid Literarium

I am an eighteen year old student-athlete who wants to make a change. I am writing to you today as I believe that our country is in crisis. We have become blindly loyal to the parties in which we represent. Our political system no longer represents the people of the United States, but each individual’s own agenda, and their ability to suppress and denounce political rivals.

Attempting to stop any further damage, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has put forward articles of impeachment. Having reached a turning point and a defining moment for the country, the hearings are complete. You now have a decision to make; either to stand behind your party in an effort to seek re-election, or to see and act on the truth. Do you have enough dignity and courage to stand up to injustices, or will you cowardly fall behind party lines?

