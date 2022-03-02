Attention Littleton voters. The time has long passed for a change for the town clerk’s position.
Over the years I have seen some attempts at choices for this position, but clearly nothing so spectacular that would replace the current seated clerk. So the power of the people determined that they would settle for what they knew as opposed to the unknown.
We haven’t had a choice for a town clerk that is clearly the far superior choice for a friendly, helpful and modernized town clerk position until now. Please consider my recommendation for Angela Brosseau for town clerk. I am certain she is the breath of fresh air the Town of Littleton needs at the town clerk’s office.
