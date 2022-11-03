Bullying Goes Too Far

On Thursday 10/13 an 8th grade student (girl) was sitting on a stump when another student purposely kicked the stump out from under her, causing her to fall backwards. She landed on her wrist causing serious injury. She was taken to NVRH for medical treatment (by parent) then Friday taken to Weeks Medical Center for further X-rays and attention. She is looking at a six-month recovery time from this, if she heals without needing surgery first!
Her parents met with the principal (Angelique Brown) and also submitted a letter to the superintendent (attached). We were asking for the student to be expelled. Last school year there were several bullying case against the same student and multiple suspensions. Already this school year the victim has been a witness/victim of five prior cases, proving that there is a serious issue with this student. But Concord school and KESD only suspended the student for three days.
Our daughter has missed equivalent time due to doctors appointments. This is unfair treatment for our daughter and all other students at Concord. They are not safe in the middle school with this student still there. We are going to continue to fight for what should have been handled by the school.
This spring a student at Concord sent a letter to you and to the KESD school board about the bullying issues that the students were facing daily, but yet they continue to allow it at Concord. This case should have been referred to police because it was premeditated and intended to harm this young lady, but yet nothing was reported. We (parents) have not even received an incident report or bullying report from the school.
We are hopeful to get this story published in hopes that we can help draw attention to this before another student gets seriously injured. Also she is not the first student to be harmed! The student was also involved in multiple physical fights last year which all happened on the same playground. Our kids are not safe! And they’re voices need to be heard!!
