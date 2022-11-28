Burke Senior Center
To the Editor:
Burke Senior Center
To the Editor:
I used to go to the Senior meal site for lunch and play cribbage afterwards on Fridays up to the year 2016. Then I took a job in Connecticut until late 2018 and that took me away. As I was contemplating going to West Burke again, the Corona virus hit and that was the end of that for 2019 to 2021. Now it is 2022, most mask wearing is gone, most people vaccinated, so now it is time to support our Senior Center in West Burke and others also.
I am a senior at 83 years age, but you can go as a youngster, donate the $4.00 for a meal, however if you are real poor you still will be served. Many of us that are financially more better off will give more than the required minimum and that’s the beauty of it as by attending and supporting the Senior Center you are helping those that are really in need. Also you are supporting a place where Seniors can gather and meet others.
The volunteer staff at West Burke and at other Senior Centers work hard to provide a place for Seniors and need our support, so I decided that is one thing I can do for the Senior Centers by attending and donating more than the minimum as long as I can financially be able. Your extra donation helps those for whom even the $4.00 minimum for lunch is a burden. I know that the government supports the Senior Centers, but we as citizens should not have government do everything. The Senior center in West Burke has many activities during the week. There are meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting around 11:30 am. Call ahead of time to make a reservation. 802-467 -3423
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
