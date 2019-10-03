Buy the Newspaper
To the Editor:
In my travels, I meet people on the street. I say did you read about this or read about that or did you read my letter to editor. “Well no, I don’t get the newspaper” is too far a common answer. The newspaper Caledonian Record to me is like the last form of Democracy so I’ll soon be knocking on your door to urge you to buy the newspaper . l’m Ron Pal (Paul), appreciate your vote.
Ron Pal (Paul)
Danville, Vermont
Publisher’s Note: Amen!
