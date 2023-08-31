Just as some Americans have succumbed to religious and political fantasies, so too have many Americans succumbed to indulging in gender fantasies. A guy pretending to be a girl can compete in women’s sports now and a professor can be fired for using a ‘wrong’ pronoun. Fantasy worlds have replaced common sense.
Some endocrinologists love to be on the cutting edge of their specialty, yet the risks of puberty suppression and life-long hormone treatments needed for a transgender lifestyle are real: osteoporosis and bone fractures; weight gain and insulin sensitivity changes; blood clots and associated conditions such as stroke; and cancer. Increased risk isn’t a guarantee of acquiring any of these conditions but, still, the risks are very real.
What happens when these drugs are denied to teens wanting to switch genders? Well, the teen goes through puberty, reaping all the health benefits without the increased health risks due to hormone therapy as noted above; puberty is an indispensable part of human development with protective health effects. And, given the state of the world today, puberty is a good thing since a hormone pipeline and the transgender lifestyle it enables may be seriously challenged in a climate changing world of cascading natural, economic, and political catastrophe; it will be difficult to maintain a transgender lifestyle dependent on hormone accessibility under the predicted and already evident chaos affecting distribution chains.
Extraordinary treatments, such as the state of the art in gender affirming care, with little predictability about its long term effects, should be considered experimental. Buyer beware.
