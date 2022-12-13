Bye, Bye, Nancy
To the Editor:
It has finally come to pass. Fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways! And, what a night for all this to happen…the night that Donald Trump announces his intention to run again for President of the United States!
In January 2023, Nancy Pelosi will no longer be Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and no longer be third in line to be President of the USA! Bye, Bye, Nancy! Au revoir, Nancy! Arrivederci, Nancy! Zaijian, Nancy! Sayonara, Nancy! Aloha, Nancy!
Nancy Pelosi has been acting as Speaker of the U.S. House since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. She has “represented” California’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 1987. That equates to 35 years! Look at California’s demise over that time with increasingly higher taxes, frustrated residents departing for other, more livable states, skyrocketing crime rates, and prolific drug use. Has she improved the lives of the citizens of her dysfunctional district in all those years? We know her life has certainly improved with reports of “insider trading” in the Stock Market (due to her husband’s timely investments!) “It may not be illegal (at the present time), but it sure looks scummy!”…(The New York Post, November, 16, 2022). She and her husband, Paul, (a venture capitalist) claim the ownership of various vineyards in NAPA Valley and surrounding lucrative areas of the wine-growing country of California. The list goes on… Open Secrets Following the Money in Politics found the Pelosis holding 48 assets totaling a range from $54,474,051 to $256,266.000, [but the precise net worth of Pelosi and all other members of Congress is unknown as lawmakers report only a range of values for all their assets rather than exact dollar amounts, Washington Free Beacon, 2022] with assets in industries such as real estate, finance, lodging, tourism, internet, entertainment, food & beverage, securities & investment, telecom services, publishing, trucking, energy, electronics manufacturing & equipment, [and others]. Quite a portfolio on a Speaker’s salary of $223,500.00 a year, don’t you think? Representative’s salary: $174,000.00 per year (2022).
Pelosi was born into a prominent Baltimore, Md. political family with her father serving as a Democrat congressman from Maryland who then became Mayor of Baltimore seven years later. Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro, III became Mayor of Baltimore in 1967, and served in that position until 1971 after serving as Baltimore City Council President. Nancy is most noteworthy for being the only Speaker of the House of Representatives to unilaterally and disgracefully destroy a U.S. President’s State of the Union Address in front of a worldwide audience on Feb. 5, 2020. What a cowardly act doing this behind his back! The legal scholars are still debating whether that unprecedented and dastardly act by Speaker Pelosi was legal.
The Republicans have taken the majority in the House with 218 GOP Representatives, and perhaps even more as counting is still ongoing. Nancy Pelosi will have to turn over her gavel, leadership, and power in the House to Kevin McCarthy, of California, it is believed. In an Oct. 5, 2022 article in the New York Times, Congressional correspondent, Annie Karni writes “…such a moment is difficult to imagine between her (Pelosi) and Mr. McCarthy. Many in California have speculated that Ms. Pelosi would resign if Republicans were to win in the midterm elections, bringing her 35-year career to a close. In that case, when it came time for Mr. McCarthy’s big moment, she might not be there at all.”
Her absence would be an act of cowardice, following in the steps of the defeated British General Lord Charles Cornwallis who was defeated by General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia on Oct. 19, 1781, thus culminating the eventual end of the Revolutionary War? In disgrace and embarrassment, Cornwallis feigned illness, and refused to attend the surrendering ceremony. Instead, he ordered a subordinate, British General Charles O’Hara to surrender his sword to winning General, George Washington. In turn, General Washington ordered American General Benjamin Lincoln to accept the British Empire’s sword of surrender.
The new Republican House of Representatives should change these power-grabbing, conflict-of-interest, abusive actions like Insider Trading by those serving in our government in Washington, D.C.
Nick De Mayo
Sugar Hill, N.H.
