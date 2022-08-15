Cabot-Case: Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Soon after relocating to his new home, Aubrey Cabot-Case awoke to very serious allegations reported in the CR made by an elderly woman.
Over the last few years, I have become close to Aubrey. He is one of the finest young men that I know. He is kind, thoughtful, and level headed. He has taught himself to be an amazing landscaper and businessman.
As a civil society such allegations must be taken seriously. But I am confident that the justice system will get to the truth and Aubrey will be exonerated.
Unfortunately, some have jumped to conclusions and have labeled him a social pariah. He has had to endure vile public shaming from strangers and on social media. Please put yourself in his shoes and consider what this ordeal might be like.
I ask that readers reserve judgement and consider Aubrey innocent. Please be patient and leave it to the legal system to find the truth.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.