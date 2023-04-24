I am concerned about the possible sale of the Caledonia County Airport to a private entity. I live on Pudding Hill within view of the airport, and I care about the welfare of our community at least as much as the next person. I do not understand what the benefits are for a company like BETA Technologies to purchase the airport. There must be some profits and advantages for them in order to entice them to make the purchase. What are they?
The airport is situated in a rural, residential area surrounded by the few remaining active farms in Caledonia County. Just like on Darling Hill, we have a quality of life to appreciate and preserve. We need opportunities for people to earn a living, but not at the cost of the few remaining places that are scenic, natural, and special. The airport had been located in the Industrial Park where development would have been appropriate, but it was relocated to its present site on Pudding Hill more than 30 years ago. I can appreciate that the runways may need resurfacing and that there are other upgrades that are needed, but we need to know more about the details.
Several years ago, VTRANS was interested in installing a round-the-clock rotating beacon at the airport. It would have caused a considerable intrusion upon the area. This was the only county airport in Vermont without one and so it was deemed a safety provision for pilots trying to land in bad weather. Installing the beacon would have provided money for upgrades at the airport, but the pilots did not actually need the beacon anymore as everyone uses GPS. The petition to install it was scuttled thanks in part to the reaction of concerned neighbors.
As in the case of the unnecessary beacon, we need to be enlightened about the future plans for development at our local airport. We need to be informed about all of the consequences before any decisions are made.
