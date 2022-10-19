In an effort to better inform myself about our choice for our county sheriff, I’ve been searching for information about the two candidates that have been put forth. I’m somewhat acquainted with the candidate working in Caledonia County but, I am not acquainted with the candidate that works in Orange County.
Deputy Sheriff James Hemond’s two decades of law enforcement service as a peace officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the Lyndonville Police Department and, currently, with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, along with his myriad assortment of training and experience, makes him very highly qualified to become our next Caledonia County Sheriff.
