Caledonian Dec.24th Edition
To the Editor:
I agree with Roberta Chase and her letter to editor titled “Good News”. I am in the habit of cutting out articles from the Caledonian and saving them in a scrapbook. Lo and behold I had saved 4 of the 5 articles mentioned. The 5th great one I missed probably only because it was in the 2nd section of the newspaper by Darcie Mc Cann about actually how great it is to receive a handwritten note or letter. So I rescued the Dec 24th edition out of the recycle bin, scotch taped the articles that I cut out and now have the whole edition of the paper with Robertas’ Letter to Editor attached.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
