Caledonian Publishing May Harm You (and Your Child’s) Health
To the Editor:
I am a strong believer in supporting local journalism, but the fact that you gave a lot of space to the guest commentary, “Virus Mutation Does Not Justify Masking Children,” makes me want to discontinue my subscription to the Caledonian-Record.
The author seems to be ignorant of the fact that the Delta variant is sending more children to the hospital. The number has been climbing from early July. Some of these children are in intensive care units on ventilators. Even healthy children with no pre-existing conditions are becoming seriously ill from COVID, but imagine the anxiety of a parent whose child has a condition that makes severe illness more likely just as diabetes, or having just had chemotherapy.
The article is also rife with other untruths, such as masks do not curtail COVID-19 spread. If the Caledonian is going to publish such blatant untruths that are counter to all CDC and public health expert opinion, untruths that can absolutely harm people, then why should you get community support? In October of 2020, Twitter suspended the account of Dr. Scott Atlas, one of Trump’s COVID-19 advisors, for saying masks don’t work. And yet the Caledonian publishes such nonsense?
Sincerely,
Alice Roberge
Waterford, Vt.
