Calling A Tail A Leg
To the Editor:
If you call a tail a leg how many legs does a dog have? The answer is four because calling a tail a leg does not make it one.
Phil Scott said Friday that he has core Republican values and at the end of the day he is a Republican.
Pro-abortion, pro-gun control, promising to appoint someone who votes with Democrats if Bernie got a job with the Biden administration, promising to appoint another Democrat if Leahy cannot finish his term? OK, let’s call him a Republican.
