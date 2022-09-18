Campbell Doesn’t Want a Discussion
To the Editor:
Republican candidate for Vermont House Frank Empsall placed an ad calling Rep. Scott Campbell “Mr. Carbon Tax”. Mr. Campbell’s response to Empsall’s ad reveals that Empsall’s name for Campbell fits.
Campbell stated to the Vermont Daily Chronical:
“I don’t choose to respond to deceptive, obnoxious ads such as what my opponent just placed. Regarding the climate crisis, the status quo is untenable; the global energy transition required is an economic disruption; the resulting transformations in world, national and local economies will challenge Vermont and the NEK.”
Campbell’s statement is in lock step with the Democrat/Progressive policy position: Climate change is a “crisis” which requires “economic disruption” and “transformation” that will “challenge” the NEK. Translation: tighten your belts, put on layers of clothing indoors in the winter, get used to brownouts and blackouts, skyrocketing heating costs, and higher taxes. That is a real crisis.
Campbell also makes it clear: there is only one solution to the “crisis” : government taxation, public sacrifice and a reduced standard of living. And if you don’t agree, shut up.
The climate is changing. But there is no scientific consensus, despite Campbell’s and his fellow Democrats’ claims, that climate change is an “emergency”. Recently a group of 1100 scientists and policy makers have issued a lengthy, scientifically serious statement outlining why they have concluded there is no climate emergency. Campbell and his Democrat colleagues have tried to stifle those scientific opinions for years—a sign they are afraid of discussion. Even if there is a “crisis”, there are many solutions that do not need the type of government action supported by Campbell. There is much evidence that climate change is manageable without such draconian government intervention. For example, the alarmists repeatedly point to weather events as examples of catastrophic “climate change”; but, from 1900 to 2020, worldwide deaths from weather events have decreased by 99%, thanks to advancing technology and increased wealth because of —you guessed it: cheap energy. And, it is easier for humans to cool down than warm up: globally, each year there are ten times as many deaths from cold than from heat. So, there is no reason to expect changing climate cannot be managed by combining the brain power of the 7 billion humans that grace our planet.
If reducing carbon footprints is the goal, wind and solar generation does not and will not come close to supporting our energy needs. For the last 50 years, while global energy use has skyrocketed, wind and solar output has barely made a dent. One solution that Campbell and his Democrat colleagues do not want to talk about: unleashing the power of 21st century nuclear energy. It would be safer, more compact, and utterly local. France’s per capita carbon footprint is about ½ of Germany’s, because France relies on 20th century nuclear power, and Germany decided to close its nuclear plants and opt for “renewables”. Speaking of renewables, 17% of France’s nuclear power comes from re-cycled nuclear waste. Speaking of footprints, it would take over two hundred modern wind towers plus a windy day, to generate the same power as one nuclear power plant.
We should have a civil discussion about alternatives to high tax, top down government answers to climate change. For too long, Campbell and his Democrat colleagues in this country have stifled and even punished scientific voices who have not conformed to their climate agenda. That is not how the best solutions are found. We need new voices in Montpelier like Frank Empsall, who can bring new ideas and new solutions for a changing climate, without the “economic disruption” and “challenges” Campbell has promised us.
Deborah T. Bucknam
Walden, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.