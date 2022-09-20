Campbell Knows How to Listen
To the Editor:
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 10:35 am
I am writing in support of Scott Campbell’s re-election to the VT House of Representatives. In the years I have known Scott, I’ve been impressed by the following:
He listens to people intently. He is interested in what they are concerned about and pays close attention to what they are saying. He has no interest in stereotyping people or deciding ahead of time what they represent.
He is clear-eyed about the problems we face. He does not over-simplify or try to brand others with inaccurate labels. He is looking for solutions we can reach together.
He is optimistic. He knows that if people work together toward common goals, anything is possible. Look at what is happening in St Johnsbury! Saying “Yes, let’s do it”, rather than “No, we can’t”, “No, we won’t” attracts people and gets them involved. He looks at what we can do and helps make it happen.
I have never heard him attack anyone. I can’t imagine his doing it. That is not who he is. He does not denigrate or malign others. That kind of misguided political strategy does not belong in the Northeast Kingdom.
Let’s use our time and energy to work together and make good things happen for everyone in our region. I encourage you to vote for Scott Campbell for the VT House of Representatives in November.
Sincerely,
Pam Parker
East St. Johnsbury, Vt.
