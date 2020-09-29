Campbell Listens and Leads
To the Editor:
Rep Scott Campbell has my vote for State Representative for St. Johnsbury for a variety of reasons.
Scott Campbell believes, as do I, that strong infrastructure is critical to the health and future of our community. He believes in access to quality health care, housing, and education for every member of our community and has a demonstrated track-record of working to promote these priorities both locally and in Montpelier. Scott’s passion for strong electrical and technological infrastructure is where I have seen him truly shine.
When I began volunteering with a local working group to improve broadband infrastructure in the NEK, I was immediately struck by Scott’s level of passion and commitment to supporting our cause. Scott not only supported the passage of legislation in Montpelier to make forming a Communication Union District a possibility, he also took copious amounts of his personal time to attend our meetings and listen deeply to what the members of our working group believed would be in the best interest of our communities. He continues to make regular appearances at our board meetings to support our work and stay abreast of what we’re doing. Due in part to Scott’s commitment and hard work, NEK Broadband is the largest CUD in Vermont with 30 member towns. NEK Broadband has made enormous progress in pushing forward work in just 6 short months of operation - we are working hard with multiple public and private partners to maximize COVID relief efforts for access to technology, and to develop a solid business plan that will allow us to start building infrastructure that supports increased levels of quality, reliable broadband service in the NEK on the shortest possible timeline.
