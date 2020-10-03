Campbell: Not Rebuilding Community
To the Editor:
The past two years of Representative Campbell reign have been unaffordable, unproductive in helping the community, and looking out for the little guy.
Throughout his tenure as state representative, he has consistently followed the philosophy of tax-and-spend, while not thinking about the ones most vulnerable. Recently, he co-authored the GWSA (Global Warming Solutions Act), where down the line, it’ll lead to carbon tax. In this act, he made it so that the bureaucrats in Montpellier will have the power to make decision through a 21-member panel, where people can sue at the expense of your money. Later down the road, the act will lead to a Carbon tax, where people’s cost of fuel would rise and those already struggling financially would have to decide in the winter between heat or food. This is morally irresponsible to co-author an act that has a strong possibility of putting a financial burden on the most vulnerable. Furthermore, why would he, who touts as his campaign logo: Rebuild Community, while he isn’t doing anything to help, but wanting to spend taxpayers on lawsuits to save the world. I hate to say Scott, but Vermont only represents a small chunk on the earth, and this needs to be international as seen in the Paris Climate Accords.
Again, I reiterate of Scott Campbell making Vermont less affordable. He has looking at every bill presented regarding some sort of tax, wether it is new or an increase, he has voted for it. This is shameful for someone again running on a platform of wanting to Rebuild Community while sucking our money like a vampire. Furthermore, he voted in the budget back in June to give himself a pay increase, while people lost jobs resulting in no income because of COVID. Here, this represents Campbell’s character as only looking out for himself and not those who are financially struggling. Also, himself not advocating for the little guy whose business is currently suffering from a lack of income, wagering between what to buy and how to spend, and a already tax burden.
