‘Campbellnomics’??

I must say I’m flattered by John McClaughry’s notion that I have created an economic system (Caledonia-Record, Letter to the Editor, March 31).
But frankly he completely misinterprets my point that Family and Medical Leave Insurance returns nearly all the money to individuals and the economy. Reducing it to absurdity, he says that, according to me, all government programs actually costs nothing. By that logic, all spending, public or private, costs nothing, because all money is recycled in the economy.
Instead, my point was that over $100 million of the $118 million “cost” of the insurance program is actually paid out in direct benefits, and that the added administrative cost to government is quite a bit less, about $13 million.
This is for a program that costs wage earners 55 cents per $100 of pay. For a base-wage job paying, say, $17 per hour for 40 hours per week, that is $3.74 premium per week — half paid by the employer, so $1.87 per week for the employer and the employee. In return, the employee can count on 90% of their salary for up to 12 weeks per year, if they have to miss work for a new baby, a sick relative, or personal medical issue.
Employers benefits too, small businesses in particular, since it saves them either providing this insurance on their own, or helping their struggling employee from their own pocket, or losing and having to replace the employee.
Guaranteed paid leave stabilizes people’s lives and the economy generally, and attracts and retains the working families that we need.
Mr. McClaughry is certainly entitled to his policy opinions, but mockery does not really advance them. Whether he misses the point intentionally or due to ideological blinders is for readers to decide.
