Campus Closing

To the Editor:

Vermont State College System — proposed campus closings, parents and students heard today (17 April 2020) of a presentation taking place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, 20 April 2020, on the potential closing of 3 Vermont State College System campuses.

This would be devastating to Vermont in general, and the Lamoille Valley and North East Kingdom in particular, sacrificing current and future students’ potential.

I sent this to the members of the VSC board of trustees:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.