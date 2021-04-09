Can Mr Norman & The Wall Street Journal
To the Editor:
Here we go again.
First, the supercilious Mr Norman and his commentary “No Freedom for You” which tried to tell us that the government is using the COVID plague as just one more power grab to seize power from the people. Mr Norman needs his head examined..
Now we have the CR editorial “Avoidable Housing Crisis” brought to us by? What for it? The World Street Journal.
“Most people hurting financially amid the pandemic have received plenty of relief from the government including direct payments of $2,000 per person since December - refundable tax credits and $300 in enhanced weekly unemployment benefits. They should also be able to find jobs.”
How in the world does the Wall Street Journal know? Try going a year without an income and see how far all these government benefits take you.
Lately the CR staff a wonderful editorial about Vermont’s unfunded pension liability. A real problem requiring real solutions.
These canned commentaries from the likes of Mr. Norman and his institutional sycophants have nothing to do with the Northeast Kingdom and little to do with reality for that matter.
I recommend that the CR kick Mr Norman and the Wall Street Journal to the curb. That they both be allowed to do what dynosaurers do.
Stop publishing this claptrap that comes out the 50’s and 60’s. The CR staff is more than capable of producing great editorials about issues relevant to the Kingdom Let’s have more of it.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, VTt.
