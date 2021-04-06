Cancel History….Really?
To the Editor:
Seems like a slippery and dangerous slope to me. Maybe someone should form a committee to rename a few more of our local treasures. Let’s see about cancelling Joes Pond, Molly’s Pond, Red Man chewing tobacco, Indian Head Resort, and the list goes on.
To many of us history is history whether it’s currently politically correct or not, and there are many lessons to be learned. Mistakes have been made and I don’t deny that, but I honestly think that learning from your mistakes and hopefully not repeating them is much more useful than erasing history all together. If you erase everything, you have nothing to reflect upon and learn lessons from. I for one value all information, good or bad, and feel it is my right to have my own informed opinion rather than have someone else’s agenda forced on me.
I’ll end this with a quote that hasn’t been cancelled…..at least for now.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” George Orwell, 1984
Bill Dimick
Waterford Vt.
