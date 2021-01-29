Cancel Super Bowl
To the Editor:
Since Joe Biden is writing executive orders ,he should write one cancelling the Super Bowl as the numerous Super Bowl party get-togethers will spawn the covid-19 virus. But I predict BIG MONEY will over-rule. Also it may cause a large riot.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
