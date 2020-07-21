Candidate Griffin

To the Editor:

I am running for the Vermont House seat representing Cabot, Danville, and Peacham.

I have talked to a lot of voters over the past weeks and months. What I have consistently heard is that these are challenging times, locally, nationally, and globally. However, I have also been impressed by the level of engagement and concern by the citizens in our district. I am hopeful that as a district, and a State, we can find solutions which can bring relief and hope for a brighter future.

The road to recovery will require an immense amount of work and effort, and leaders with experience and know-how. I am running because I believe I can represent the people of our district in such a way that will make a positive contribution to that effort, starting on day one.

