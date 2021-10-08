Candidacy of Jeff Cozzens
To the Editor:
I was very disappointed to read the press release masquerading as “reporting” published by WMUR on the candidacy of Jeff Cozzens, restauranteur and brewer of Littleton, for the United States House of Representatives.
Mr. Cozzens claims to be an “expert” on national security and Islamic militancy but provides zero information about what makes him an “expert”. According to his campaign, he had a couple of jobs at the State Dept. that involved unclassified work. So, what did he do in these positions? Does he speak or read Arabic? Has he ever even been to an Islamic country? Does anything at all in his life make this candidate for our votes an actual “expert” on national security (or other issues)?
Or are his claims of “expertise” just a bunch of salesmanship and hot air provided by Jamestown Associates, the “strategic communications firm” for political office seekers which he hired? WMUR “reports” that Mr. Cozzens, a brewer from Littleton, claims to now provide “select pro bono advising” in the national security field. What the heck is that supposed to mean? It ought to go without saying that actively serving national security officers don’t take “pro bono” advice from former low-level State Dept. employees – maybe he provides “pro bono national security advice” to bar patrons at Schillings? Do tell.
Other than that, Mr. Cozzens appears to have nothing to say apart from repeating standard-issue talking points from the Trumpier wing of the GOP. WMUR quotes him as railing against “elites in Washington” and “reports” that business owner Cozzens wants to make sure businesses pay low taxes. Okayyyyy, you’re in it for yourself, no surprise there I guess.
Cozzens has hired Jamestown Associates, a leading Republican strategic communications firm, to “help guide” his campaign (and to place press releases with WMUR apparently). Looks like we can expect nothing but empty words and weak baloney from the brewer. Maybe he should stick to beer, which he does very well. (And pizza, his pizza is really not bad if you’re after that thin crust so popular with the “elites”.)
Jon Avins
Lisbon, N. H.
