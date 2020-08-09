Candidate Brice C. Simon
To the Editor:
I am running for the Vermont House of Representatives in St. Johnsbury’s Caledonia - 3 district, because I care about our community and want to help improve the laws that impact our lives. I was born and raised in Vermont and attended St. Johnsbury Academy while living in Peacham and for a short time on Clark’s Avenue. I now live only a few doors down from the house on Summer Street where I visited my parents and brothers while I was attending the University of New Hampshire. I returned to Vermont after graduating UNH to attend Vermont Law School, and have remained here since. Moving with my wife and son to St. Johnsbury, and sending him to the Academy, represented the culmination of years of planning for our son to be educated in the same exemplary community that shaped my worldview. I wish to now serve our community by positively impacting the legislative process in Montpellier.
My education, training, and experience distinctly qualify me to zealously advocate in the legislature for the voters of St. Johnsbury. As a criminal defense and civil litigation attorney, who also practices environmental law and assists with business formations, I have closely studied the constitutional protections guaranteed by our founding documents. I routinely defend those rights in court, especially from governmental overreach. I additionally have utilized anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws to help disadvantaged Vermonters stand up against more powerful interests, but I have also seen those same laws misused against innocent businesses. As your representative, I would use my understanding of the constitutional guarantees promised to every Vermonter and the current legal landscape to advocate for a more efficient and effective government, better calibrated to implement our State’s motto: “freedom and unity.”
Our town, the Northeast Kingdom, and all of Vermont has a shared interest in promoting equal opportunity, continuing and strengthening the school voucher program that works so well in the Northeast Kingdom, and freeing citizens from overburdening regulation and taxation (especially when the regulation or taxation serves primarily bureaucratic ends and does not measurably improve the economy, health, safety or the environment). I believe healthcare is a human right and all citizens are entitled to a share of society’s joint successes, but also that entrepreneurs must be given the tools to thrive and individuals must be expected to demonstrate personal responsibility while being afforded both the freedom and resources to live their best lives.
