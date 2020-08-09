Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont has changed… hard workers and community, now whiners and social justice state. Our Governor and legislators have failed. They ignore the people and the Constitution. Vermont is not a racist state, of course, there are many issues to work on… but, according to our Constitution we have Truths that are self-evident, that all men (men and women) are created equal; that we have rights that are unalienable (God gave them, and they can not or must not be taken away)… Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness – that to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among men deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed…The Federal and State Constitutions follow this pattern.
Freedom of Religion and Freedom of Speech are all but lost in Vermont.
We must understand that it does not matter if we are male or female, black or white; It is what is in our hearts, what comes out of our mouths, and our actions towards others…
