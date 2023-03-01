Candidate Committed To NVU & LI
To the Editor:
Several weeks ago I was asked by townspeople if I would run for the Lyndon selectboard as a write-in candidate. After giving it much thought, I agreed. I asked myself what could be accomplished for the town if I was elected. The points that stood out were, Economic Development, bringing a business point of view to the board, and helping with our town’s educational dilemma regarding Northern Vermont University and the legislature’s attempt at interfering in Lyndon Institute’s successful schooling, If you support these two schools plus want to see more economic opportunities, please write in my name for the selectboard open position on the Lyndon ballot March 7th.
This is a time that the town must step up and make sure NVU stays viable and in Lyndon. It seems that the college/university is being dismantled one course, one room and one building at a time, and it won’t be long before students don’t come here, businesses feel the economic crunch and NVU leaves Lyndon for the world wide web. We can’t let this happen.
We need to act as leaders. I am committed to keeping NVU, its students, its faculty and its staff employed and in Lyndon. I’m committed to preserving Lyndon Institute’s educational model that’s been successful for over a hundred years, and keeping their faculty and staff employed in a quality school that brightens the future of its students.
I believe Economic Development is the key to keeping our taxes in check and our town growing. Putting off projects that are necessary is not the way to lower taxes, because it will only catch up with us in the end and be more painful. Increasing business, increasing our grand list, and increasing our housing will keep our taxes down. In looking back at the 21 years I served on the Lyndon Selectboard, until I retired in 2008, I remember that the board did it then, and believe we can do it now. Town leaders must have the vision to make this all happen. I have that vision and I can do it. I ask that you write-in my name and check the box next to it, for the open selectboard position, on March 7th at the Municipal Building gymnasium,
Serving on the Lyndon Selectboard from 1986 to 2008 I championed relocating the town office to its current location, creation of an up-to-date fire station and police department, retaining the Millers Run Covered Bridge, making the Cobleigh Library fully handicap accessible, and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant to environmental standards of the day.
As for my business experience, Vermont Broadcast Associates radio company, which has grown into one of Vermont’s largest media outlets, was founded by me. I’ve been president of both the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce. I’m a member of the broadcasters Hall of Fame and have been a local and nationally recognized youth, high school and NCAA baseball umpire, including working five World Series. In our community, I’m a major supporter of the arts and the area food shelves. You may recall my wife, Nancy, taught kindergarten in Lyndonville for 38 years.
Please consider writing my name in for Lyndon Selectboard, and asking your friends and family to do the same.
Thank you,
Bruce James
Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.