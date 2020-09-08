Running for Office

To the Editor:

My name is John Elwell and I am “the other Democrat” running for State Representative for Albany, Barton, Craftsbury,Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Along with Katherine Sims, the front runner, we hope to bring a unified delegation to the House for progressive legislation that supports the interests of the people of NEK and Vermont.

Our challenges include the coronavirus, the uncertainty of jobs, small businesses, the environment, high speed internet, health care, child care for working families and housing.

My background: I was brought up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in Economics. I moved East and worked for an insurance company selling and servicing Group insurance that included hospital and major medical. I changed careers and had a contracting business in Massachusetts with up to 6 employees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.