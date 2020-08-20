Candidate Empsall
To the Editor:
I would like to introduce myself. My name is Frank Empsall a candidate for State Representative for Caledonia-3 in St. Johnsbury. I am originally from Watertown, NY where I attended school until 1980. In the Fall of 1980, I came to St. Johnsbury Academy as a resident student. I enjoyed my Academy years in St. Johnsbury. From that point, I always wanted to come back to live in St. J. The warmth and quality of life is what attracted me back here.
After graduating from the Academy in 1983 I went onto Husson University where I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1988. Following that I went back to Watertown and eventually owned my own business that sold office furniture and supplies. While in Watertown I was involved the community serving on various boards and committees. After many years of growing my business I sold it to a national competitor in 2011 where I worked for the next three years. After that I semi-retired and then fully retired. I have three children and I was widowed in 2011.
In 2016 I moved back to St. Johnsbury with my youngest son. My son just graduated this year from the Academy. Since moving back here I have not regretted a thing. I am here for the long haul. From the time I got back I got involved within the community. My involvement includes: Various committees at the Academy, Corporator at NVRH, The West Wing Committee at NVRH for the new Emergency Department, Board member at the Fairbanks Museum, KDC-New Depot Square Board Member, KDC Advisory Board, volunteer at St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, immediate Past President St. Johnsbury Rotary Club, Past Chair Caledonia County Republican Committee. I believe, it is important involved and committed to your community.
