Over the past few months, I have enjoyed speaking to fellow residents of Caledonia County about the race for Sheriff. I have listened to suggestions and advice about what people would like to see from their local law enforcement. Many people have been generous enough to hear my views on where I would take the Caledonia County Sheriff’s department if given the honor of being voted into office as Sheriff. While walking the streets and listening to everyday people, I realized more and more that this election is important to all of us.
Law enforcement serves and protects the community. Taxpayers have a right to demand efficient and effective service for their tax dollars. Those that contract with the sheriff’s department - whether it be a private company, individual or town government, have the right to expect fair returns for their money. The people of the county and entire community have the expectation that our courthouse will be managed securely, prisoners transported safety and communities patrolled effectively.
This upcoming election is about more than just me. It is about competing ideas and vision for the sheriff’s department. Before the election, it would be wonderful to hear from both candidates in the upcoming primary as to their plans and goals. I would invite the Caledonia Record (or any other interested organization) to host a debate between myself and my opponent so the county residents can learn more about each person.
Since 2007, I have served my community with pride as a law enforcement officer. I look forward to earning the support and trust of the county on primary election day, August 9th.
