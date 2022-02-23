Candidate Isham
To the Editor:
When I was asked to run for an open seat on St. Johnsbury Select board, I decided that serving on the Select board would a good way for me to live into Vermont’s proud tradition of participatory democracy.
I learned firsthand about our proud tradition of participatory government at a young age when I accompanied my father to town meetings. We would always get there early to have some time to start reading the town report before the meeting started. Dad never said anything, but he was fully engaged, answering any questions I might have.
It was from my desire to serve St. Johnsbury on an issue I cared about that I volunteered to join the St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee in 2018. This led me to join the Vermont Community Leadership Network. The Network organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is designed to support local leaders with webinars, networking, and various resources such as the Community Leadership Guide. Last fall, I was one of 16 Vermonters selected to take part in the year-long Climate Catalysts Leadership Program organized by VCRD.
I greatly enjoy participating in these programs because I am able to engage with local leaders across the state who are successfully implementing creative ideas that build relationships and are catalysts for active engagement resulting in stronger communities.
One thing that is common to the success of these creative ideas is listening. It is important for leaders to make sure that those they serve are given a voice. This means both giving everyone the opportunity to express themselves and ensuring that their voices are heard by advocating for what matters to them. The task that I took the most pleasure in during my career as a research data analyst was supervising people and shepherding their careers because I enjoy helping others.
It is essential that everyone’s voice is included in the conversation about our needs and vision for the future of St. Johnsbury. Most likely there will be differing views, but if everyone’s voice is given an equal chance to be heard and truly considered, we will build trust. With that trust, we can hold differing views in a healthy creative tension that will produce an outcome that is far greater than any one person could have thought of on their own.
From my participation in various VCRD’s programs, webinars, and workshops, I have experienced their approach to bring people together to engage in conversation and reach a community decision. This ability was evident when they did a community visit in St. Johnsbury in 2015. Through “discussion, reasoned arguments and thoughtful reflection,” the people of St. Johnsbury came to a consensus on five priorities from an initial list of 20.
A conclusion from that community visit is as true today as it was six years ago: “Much great work is already underway in [St. Johnsbury], but residents are ready to build on past work, breathe new life into existing initiatives, and identify new actions that can be taken to leverage all that St. Johnsbury has to offer and ensure a vibrant and prosperous future for the town.”
I would consider it a great privilege to serve as a member of the Select board to help the people of St. Johnsbury build on the progress we have made over the past few years. I would appreciate your vote on March 1. Thank you.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
