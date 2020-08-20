Candidate Merrick
To the Editor:
To The Citizens of the North Country,
“We are facing an unsettling time. In the face of adversity, however, our community always comes together and puts our best foot forward. While change is hard, as Granite Staters, and Americans, we must evolve and embrace the diversity within our community to face the seemingly monumental challenges head on. Will we choose to make our community better for our kids, grandkids and generations to come? Or, will we cease to provide an environment for social and economic progress, clean air with renewable energy and sustainable resources? It is time for all of us, together, to get active and to do our part to make our community a better, healthier, more diverse, and economically stronger place to live, work and raise a family.
To that end, I have decided to run for the New Hampshire State Legislature and use my voice and actions to make positive advancements at the local level, and to represent the citizens of Coos 4 in Concord. We must drastically reduce the social and economic disparities that exist in the North Country, and I will work hard to ensure that every human being has an opportunity to realize their dream. As I move forward on my campaign, I look forward to hearing from you and engaging in conversations during the coming weeks and months to learn what is important to you. My voice will echo yours. I invite you to contact me, and if interested, to get involved in my campaign. Stay safe and stay strong!
