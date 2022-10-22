Candidate? or Party?
To the Editor:
Should you vote for the Candidate? Or the Party?
Seventy percent of the voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Inflation is at a forty year high; our open border policy has allowed over 3 million immigrants into the United States in the past three years; we went from energy independence to energy dependence in two years; serious crime is up in all major cities, including Vermont; our military and defense is the weakest in years and is being decimated with wokeness; our enlisted soldiers, our teachers, our hospital workers are being fired for refusing to take the vaccination. The Stock Market is down over 25% since Biden took office thus reducing your retirement 401k’s. Of course, those few on guaranteed incomes do not have to worry-yet! None of these events were the result of “radical” or “extreme” Republicans, the Democratic party did this all by themselves. None of this can be blamed on Putin, or Trump or Jan 6.
How does this effect Vermont voters? For starters, the President’s failed energy policy has caused oil prices to spike and currently at the $5.50 per gallon range. Residents in Orleans County are entering a critical time when they need heat. Every Republican House member in Orleans County voted not to increase taxes on fossil fuels and the lone Democratic House member vote to raise your taxes. Thanks to Governor Scott, he vetoed the Clean Heat Carbon Tax (H.715). The Democrats have vowed to bring this back for another vote in the spring.
The current Administration’s border policy allows criminals and drug traffickers to infiltrate the U.S. Fentanyl deaths have risen to 107,000 in the U. S. with the bulk of the drug coming through the Mexican Border. Two hundred ten opioid deaths last year in Vermont. Is it “extreme” to want to stop drug trafficking? Time to stop micro-managing law enforcement and let them do their jobs.
In Vermont, we have candidates promising “affordable” housing while their Democratic colleagues are passing laws to make ACT 250 more cumbersome and more expensive. (S.234) The Democrats also want to conserve ½ of Vermont land (H.606) making it a severe hardship for the rural areas in Vermont.
Do we vote for the candidate? Candidates accuse Republicans as the party of NO, well for good reason, because a YES vote comes with another bureaucratic layer of both cost and regulations AND diminishing that dream of being able to remain in Vermont. Democratic candidates express concern with the environment, but no one cares more about the environment than the other six Orleans County Republican incumbents who have lived in Vermont their entire lives.
Do we vote party? Who we elect to go to Washington will follow their party’s lead and everything that is broken in Washington will remain broken if we continue to elect candidates with the same philosophy.
If you are satisfied with the rise in prices of gas, oil, groceries, and interest rates and more crime then you should vote for the Democrats and keep the status quo. If you prefer a smaller Government, lower taxes, lower prices, a more effective law enforcement and less intrusion in your daily life then you should vote Republican.
Chet Greenwood
Derby, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.