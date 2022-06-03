Candidate Rochefort
To the Editor:
David Rochefort announces candidacy for State Representative.
My name is David Rochefort, I am a local pharmacist and business owner of Littleton, and I am announcing my candidacy for New Hampshire State Representative for District 1. The newly created 3-seat district includes the towns of Bath, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill.
A North Country native, I have been a pharmacist since 1997, starting out alongside my father, at the family-run Sullivan Drug Store in Lancaster. In 2006, I founded Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy in Littleton, the largest specialty pharmacy of its kind in New Hampshire. As a business owner, I understand and appreciate the impact that rules and regulations have on the consumer-the intentions are often good, but the application can be met with unintended consequences. The recent sale of my business will allow me to devote the amount of time needed to do an effective job in Concord, employing hard earned common sense.
I have been active locally, statewide, and nationally within business and the pharmacy profession. In 2017 I was appointed commissioner of the New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy by Governor Chris Sununu and currently serve as vice president. During my time on the board, I have been active in drafting and adopting rules on non-resident licensees, pharmacy technicians, risk-based inspections, and pharmacist-prescribed oral contraceptives. My background in pharmacy compounding has served me as I promoted the adoption of an FDA memorandum of understanding to improve access of compounded medications. I have also worked with members of the New Hampshire legislature to develop and advocate for the passage of several pharmacy-related laws designed to ensure the people of New Hampshire can receive prescription medications easily and safely.
I have been an active member of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and have served on the Resolutions Committee, the Committee on Law Enforcement and Legislation, and most recently, the Work Group to Consider Permanently Extending Certain Waivered Provisions.
When elected, my top 3 priorities are:
Maintaining the ‘New Hampshire Advantage’ – New Hampshire has been a desired destination for business and family due to or limited government without a broad-based sales or income tax that works for the people.
Keeping local decisions local. Northern Grafton County faces different issues than those found in Portsmouth, Nashua, or Manchester. Therefore, decisions that affect our towns and schools should be made by the people who are directly affected by them, not by Legislators who don’t understand our communities.
Making prescription drug pricing transparent. As a pharmacist with long spanning career, I know there are many factors that influence drug prices that are hidden to consumers. Drug pricing transparency allows doctors, patients, and payors to make informed decisions before they get to the pharmacy counter.
I graduated from White Mountains Regional High School in 1992 and the University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy in 1997. I reside in Littleton with my wife and three daughters who are in college, public school, and homeschooled.
David Rochefort
Littleton, N. H.
