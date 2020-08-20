Candidate Root-Winchester

To the Editor:

I’m running for State Representative from Newbury, Groton, and Topsham. If elected, I intend to grapple energetically with some of the key issues facing the state and my district.

“How lucky we are to live here.” It’s a phase we Vermonters often repeat among ourselves, and since COVID, the line is being worn to a frazzle. No question, we’re lucky. But luck and back-patting isn’t going to deal with, for instance, long waiting lists for child care, economy-dampening gaps in broadband and cell coverage, and burgeoning educational bureaucracy. And that’s not even to mention COVID with its disastrous wake of failing businesses, exploding health care costs, defaulting mortgages, and food insecurity.

How many millions of dollars—and how much breath!—have been wasted on ill-conceived broadband initiatives in the last five years? We may finally be headed in a sound direction with state and federal support for multi-town, citizen-initiated, fiber-based networks, but we’ll need vigilance in Montpelier to ensure that reliable broadband finally gets delivered at reasonable rates to the last miles of road in our rural area.

