Candlelight Opens
To the Editor:
On Tues. Oct. 20, 1953, at 6 P.M., the venerable St. Johnsbury institution, The Candlelight Restaurant, opened for business at 95 Eastern Avenue under the ownership of Mr. and Mr. Ralph Johnson.
The newspaper of record noted the familiar physical characteristics of the then new Scale City eatery: “The exterior has been painted a deep maroon color, and the outside design of the first story has been changed to carry out the colonial design of the interior. The large bay window, painted white, has the many small squares of glass reminiscent of early American designs. High above the right corner of the first story stands a huge candle and candlestick, and on the white door to the restaurant the small window resembles another candle […] [t]he only [interior] lighting besides the [table top] candles will come from small electric lamps on the walls around the large room.” (“New Restaurant Opens Tuesday,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Oct. 17, 1953, at p. 1). The inaugural schedule and menu included breakfast, late morning snack items, a luncheon with “a wide variety of standard items as well as special complete meals which will vary each day. Present plans call for an [after work] cocktail hour for business men and women. The specialties for dinner at the ‘Candlelight’ will be heavy Western cured beef, plus several of the most popular Italian dishes. All pastries, rolls and muffins, says Mr. Johnson, will be baked on the premises, with emphasis on special desserts.” (Ibid. at p. 8) Restaurateur Johnson had been the “Eastern Regional Manager for the Wine-Growers Guild, one of the largest farmers cooperatives in the country.” (Ibid.) With his extensive travel to American and European restaurants over his 25 year career, Johnson was able to gather menu ideas for The Candlelight Restaurant from the variety of restaurants visited over those years.
By the 1960s, The Candlelight Restaurant (and its Sugar Shack [cocktail] Lounge) had moved to its likely better remembered location alongside The Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury (complete with large banquet facilities for civic association meetings and wedding receptions). Despite surviving and recouping from a devastating fire on Mon. Aug. 7, 1972 (“Fire Destroys St. Johnsbury Restaurant,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. Aug. 8, 1972, at p. 9), The Candlelight Restaurant ended its approximately quarter century run by the late 1970s before changing ownership and eventually operating under The Lincoln Inn name. Gone but not forgotten on the St. Johnsbury restaurant scene of yesteryear.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.