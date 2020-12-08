Cannabis petition=unnecessary Covid risk

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
With my love for the North East Kingdom and my strong feelings about cannabis I feel it is important for me to present my position for allowing the voters of St. Johnsbury to decide whether they would choose to permit the operation of licensed cannabis retailers in the town, on this upcoming town meeting day.
At this time, giving voters the option to vote to opt in to allowing cannabis retailers in St Johnsbury is all that I am seeking. Yes I have a future vision but that is for another writing. First things first, allowing the people to decide.
Due to the expressions of extreme reservations about a cannabis store from two of the St. J select board members, in order to get the question on the ballot for Town Meeting Day I have to get a petition signed by 5% of the St. Johnsbury population.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.