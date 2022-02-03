Caplain for Bethlehem SB

I am writing to support the candidacy of Bruce Caplain for re-election to the Bethlehem Select Board. For most of Bruce’s first 3-year term, we have worked together on the Bethlehem Energy Commission to reduce the town’s energy bills and switch to clean energy sources. Bruce’s help in this has been indispensable. His understanding of how town government works, along with dedication and attention to detail, has made our task easier.
One example of this is the two years we have spent developing a solar electricity project for the town which is estimated to save more than $600,000 over the next 25 years. Bruce worked with us to keep the select board informed, and wrote the warrant article that the voters approved by a 3-1 margin. He then turned his attention to raising grant funds in order to reduce the cost to the taxpayers of Bethlehem. The fundraising was so successful that this $500,000 project will be paid for without raising taxes. That is true community service, and I recommend that everyone in Bethlehem vote on March 8 for Bruce Caplain so that he can continue to work for us.
