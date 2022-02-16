Caplain for Selectboard

I am writing to recommend Bruce Caplain for reelection to the Bethlehem Selectboard. Given my first hand experience working with Bruce on the Selectboard, I’ve seen his dedication to Bethlehem and the board. Bruce is always willing to tackle new projects in town. Some of his many contributions have been to the town solar project, the marketing plan and bringing Small Acts of Kindness to Bethlehem making us the first town in NH to adopt it. He also dove into the tri-town bike friendly community initiative, is involved with Bethlehem Trails Association, and has been a loyal supporter of our local businesses during the pandemic.
Bruce’s loyalty, commitment, and ability to take on new and exciting projects for Bethlehem makes him a critical member of the Selectboard today and into the future.
