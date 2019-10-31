Carbon Tax?
To the Editor:
I read Rob Roper’s opinion editorial about Vermont’s legislative agenda. Yes, there is a push by activist to dramatize the issue of “climate change”. Next year is 2020, an election year. Is a carbon tax on vehicle fuels and home heating oil necessary? Well, some people think so. What about working people? A lot of people need to stay within a budget. Expanding alternatives to what we have expected as normal takes money. Personally, I would like to see belt tightening. A study group could look into how we can live differently. Introducing public transportation as an alternative to “car culture” ought to be supported by both political parties, Democrats and Republicans.
Sincerely,
Leland Alper
Barnet, Vermont
