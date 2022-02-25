We were very disappointed to read St. J. Selectman Frank Empsall’s inaccurate statements regarding Selectboard candidate Steve Isham’s position on a carbon tax. Steve has never stated a preference for a carbon tax, and any inferrence about his position is a misrepresentation. It is also a classic “red herring” approach used by “conservatives” to signal to their supporters that “this guy wants to spend your money”. Using talk about a carbon tax is a proven way to rile people up to oppose climate legislation, or people that might talk about it, as we can see in the frequent columns by John McClaughry and other pundits in this paper.
Mr. Empsall’s comments are especially disappointing given the warm and supportive reception he gave to Steve and the rest of the Town Energy Committee when we submitted the updated Energy plan for the town, which recognizes the imminent effects of climate change and actions to manage its effects at a local level (it passed unanimously, by the way). For Mr. Empsall to state that we won’t have a problem for another 80 years is not in sync with the rest of the town’s current preparations for increased flooding, reduced energy use and costs, local resilience and resource protection.
It is unfortunate when local politics starts sinking to the level of the uncivil national discourse.
