Carbon Tax is a Simple Issue

Rep. Scott Campbell’s reelection ad Monday advises Vermonters not to oversimplify complex issues. Okay. l answer this, Why are you promoting and voting for a bill to drive up the price of the home and business heating oil that most of your constituents have to pay?
To most Vermonters I know, this is not an oversimplified complex issue. It’s about getting through winter with a warm home and not breaking an already stretched budget. And don’t patronize us by telling us it’s our duty to suffer to combat climate change. Vermont has an extremely low impact on the nation’s total carbon output and an immeasurably low impact on the world’s carbon output.
