Careful Who You Go To Bed With
To the Editor:
The GOP may profess certain stands that many liberals disagree with, such as being against social security, organized labor, affordable health care, and minimum wages, but one thing can be said for the new Republican Party, it sure is inclusive. Guided by their former president, the new GOP has welcomed into their fold such groups such as Qanons, Neo Nazis, white supremacists, racists, right wing militias, skin heads, Boogaloo Boys, old Klu Kluxers and domestic terrorists.
Rather than losing the support of these groups at the ballot box, most GOP members of the House and Senate have chosen to embrace them and ignore the criminal actions of Donald Trump. Politics does indeed, “Make for strange bedfellows”.
Robert O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
