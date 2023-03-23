Carl Doerner Is No Crank

Leonard Gerardi, in his response to a Carl Doerner piece, apparently thinks that anyone who questions the Warren Report is a deluded crank. Mr. Gerardi must never have looked too closely into what happened that day.
In the Abraham Zapruder video you see Kennedy first lurch forward, grabbing his throat: that was surely the shot fired by Oswald from his perch in the Book Depository six stories above the motorcade. The second shot blew JFK’s head backwards - who could forget Jackie in a daze trying to collect his brains from the back seat? For Oswald to have fired that shot, his bullet would have to have made a 90-degree turn in mid-air. That second shot could only have come from the infamous Grassy Knoll…but I’ve lost you already, haven’t I? I’m no Trump supporter and neither are millions of other Americans who can see that we’re being fed a lot of BS about JFK’s assassination. We have yet to face up to what really happened that day. Do your homework, Mr. Gerardi, this is too important an issue to leave to the liars and hoaxers who, in this instance, are in the mainstream, not the fringes.
