Carl Doerner’s historical excerpt

Allow me to begin by complimenting “The Record” for publishing Carl Doerner’s excerpt from “Breaking The Silence: Revisioning the American Narrative,” (11/25/22). Kudos to Mr. Doerner for bringing this horrific event, America’s first notable coup d’etat to the forefront for those who believe JFK’s assassination was the work of one man, Lee Harvey Oswald.
Unfortunately, witnesses who could have testified on Oswald’s behalf, noted he was on the second floor in the Texas School Book Depository, not on the sixth floor in the sniper’s nest. Oswald was a convenient “patsy,” which is the M.O. of all false flags of national import since that day (11/22/1963). However, when people unquestionably accept mainstream narratives that repeat ad nauseam, then refuse to listen/read opposing research, it is easy to accuse those who have done that deeper dive as a “conspiracy theorist.” This is willful ignorance. Therefore, to assist doubters regarding the forbidden side of history, I provide the following four video links to reveal the seamier side of this history, that which has been conveniently obscured and altered.
One more salient notation: at the 3:54-minute mark of “Preparing the public mind” video, notice the look on LBJ’s face/in his eyes; that look reveals he knew what was planned for his boss, JFK. Enough said.
