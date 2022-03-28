Carlson Has No Credibility
To the Editor:
Keeping up with challenging absurd claims in this LTE section made by poorly educated writers would be a full-time job were it to be done thoroughly. Rebuttals of lies and propaganda generally require a tremendous amount of detail, resulting in very lengthy responses. Clearly readers who agree with rubbish such as a recent piece in CR 3/26/22 from Joseph Pineo of Littleton, N.H. titled “Bioweapons” are examples of those who lack the depth to comprehend issues that they nonetheless hold some deeply inflexible opinions about.
Mr. Pineo opens by immediately revealing Fox News’ Tucker Carlson as his source. The popularity of Carlson’s program, which never rises to the level of being able to be referred to as news programming despite its popularity among its millions of undiscerning viewers, is an extremely sad testimony to the complete inability of very high percentages of the population to participate in democratic processes in any meaningful way. Tucker Carlson has sunk to the depth of almost word for word recitation of shameful pro-Putin propaganda in his tireless efforts to discredit anything with any semblance of academic credibility.
Clear evidence of use of attempts to make claims that Russian intelligence sources are regarded by these fools as being superior to fact based United States news sources is Mr. Pineo appearing to quote Carlson. Evidently Carlson states that “Classified documents seized by the Russian military reveal a paper trail between Ukranian biolaboratories and the Doherty institute in Australia.” Pineo goes on to paraphrase Carlson’s conspiracy wildly nonsensical claim that some Ukranian bioweapons lab was visited by former President Obama, Anthony Fauci and Melinda Gates. All I can do at this point is to pity anyone who would base their thinking on this sort of Russian disinformation and not have the sense to question why they believe that Russian military sources have anything factual to offer to the extremely serious discussions taking place among better informed people in our nation.
In my experience there is simply no reasoning with people who do not have the sense to make use of legitimate news sources and even regard their own far right-wing pro-Putin lunatic info as being superior to what those of us with enough background in international relations know to be sources that we generally understand to be trustworthy and accurate. Many people who so sadly remain blinded to the truth due to their extremely poor information diets decorate their vehicles and their homes with flags and bumper stickers proclaiming their support for Trump 2024. They do not seem to understand or at least not to care that there are very large percentages of the population who are well enough educated to read any remaining pro-Trump enthusiasm to be indicative of very low intelligence levels and general incompetence on their part to conduct themselves in any meaningful way within a democracy.
Ultimately it does not matter in some senses how numerous they may be, or even whether they win or lose elections with their simple-minded beliefs in support of divisive, murderous and corrupt dictators like Putin and his great admirer Trump. Even if a majority of the population eventually were to decide that Trump fascism is the best way to proceed for this nation it will not do anything to make such a decision any less destructive and foolish for our nation and the people who live here. There is no basis to believe that ignorant ideas become sound ones if enough people jump on board and start making as loud of noises as they can in support of hatred, bigotry and unfairness towards economically disadvantaged, or racially or religiously targeted groups. Carefully considered scientifically based reasoning is the only measure of sound thinking, not the popularity of idiotic ideas and nonsensical propaganda emanating from those committing extreme acts of violence and the enemies of freedom.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.