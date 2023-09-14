Carrie Gendreau will win reelection if she runs for office again. You have to admire the Jesus people, they are very well organized politically and with Gendreau’s support are advancing toward their desired goal of a Constitutional Convention of the States (28 of the needed 34 State legislatures have endorsed such a Convention, see ALEC website and others). On the docket will be a ‘balanced budget’ written into the Constitution with the intent of eliminating government-run social programs as well as a laundry list of changes to checks and balances, justice, and citizenship.
Knowing she is part of this ‘biblical’ movement gives Carrie the fortitude to fight on. While Democrats are focused on ‘ism’s’ the friends of Carrie will excavate the very ground upon which all Americans walk. Evangelicals are focused on a misinterpretation of the Book of Revelations, believing they are paving the way for Jesus Christ’s ‘return’ (debate continues if he was even here in the first place, but that’s a book unto itself) and are willing to sacrifice to that end. Expect a focus on Israel as Evangelicals use Revelations as a bogus prophetic ouija board guiding their occult political expectations. Carrie carries on, her mission has just begun.
Only your vote, while you still have, stands in her, and ‘her’ Jesus’ way.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
