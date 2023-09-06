Carrie Gendreau Wants to Censor Public Art

At the Littleton Select Board Meeting on 8-29-2023, Carrie Gendreau encouraged everyone to research what the art work on the side of Jing Fong building “really means” because she said, “what went up is not good … and I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here. I don’t want, I just don’t want it to be here.”
So, I did my research and found the artist’s statement about the three murals:
“The rainbow is the most recognizable pride symbol, but I wanted to do something a little bit less traditional,” noted Meg Reinhold. The central image features two intertwined birch trees and is titled We Belong. Reinhold said much of the feedback from the queer and trans community indicated they found a true sense of self when surrounded by nature. “I wanted to root it in the New England landscape, and I love the white birch. It’s the state tree of New Hampshire,” Reinhold stated. “I like the way it sheds its skin and is in a constant state of transforming, expanding and growing. I wanted a calm nature scene, something where the branches are intertwined. It feels like a community.” The final image features an open book and a dandelion plant overlaying quotes from LGBTQ activists and authors. Reinhold said the title, We Will Not Be Banned, arose from the attempts to ban books, limit ideas and access to information. “
Gendreau’s opposition to the paintings has already generated an outpouring of support for them and their message on social media and you can be sure the community center where the next select board meeting will be held on Sept. 11 will be overflowing with messages of support for the paintings and for the notion that “everyone belongs.” One narrow-minded dissenting voice will not succeed in censoring that message.
Thank you, Carrie Gendreau, for bringing this wonderful artwork and message to light.
