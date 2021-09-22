Cartoon as Disinformation
To the Editor:
No surprise to note that the cartoon you selected for your 9/21.21 edition is once again very misleading to readers This will be a particularly accurate description of reactions from those who find humor in taking a look at a cartoon that contains two or three words for a second or so and finding humor in their simpleminded ideas being reinforced by what they see.
The cartoon on your editorial page that depicts the three point five trillion-dollar infrastructure bill currently under consideration in Congress as being a huge burden on the federal budget is complete and total nonsense. While I am not among President Biden’s most enthusiastic supporters, our current President did explain that the infrastructure bill he is advancing is revenue neutral. In other words-it will not add a penny to the federal budget deficit. What it does instead is to return the burden of paying their fair share of taxes to those most able to afford to do so. To be specific Joe Biden explained that no family earning less than $400,00 per year would pay a cent in increased taxes to pay for the infrastructure bill. Only the extremely wealthy and the nation’s largest corporations will have their taxes increased, as they should be anyhow. The corporate tax rate will be restored to 26.5% which would still be far lower than it was prior to the start of Trump’s corporate welfare program for the super-rich. Under the Biden administration’s infrastructure funding plan the highest personal tax rate for the wealthiest Americans would be increased to less than 40% to pay for the urgently needed infrastructure restorations. Individual tax rates were much higher than 40% for the wealthiest Americans during the 1960s. Back in those days the extreme disparities in income between the super-rich and working-class citizens were far less extreme than they are today.
Were it not so extremely serious of a problem, it would be hilarious to see leading hypocrites in the country such as Senate Minority “Leader” Mitch McConnell suddenly pretending to be concerned about budget deficits. Mitch had next to nothing to say about raising the federal deficit ceilings as long as second place vote getter Trump was in the White House. Now that Biden is President McConnell has vowed to obstruct anything that the Biden administration proposes. Who could be more hyper-partisan or less committed to working for the people of the nation through negotiations than McConnell?
Trump himself should not be seen or heard from again. He and his henchmen are plainly guilty of sedition in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through his incitement of and support for the attacks on Congress. He left a tiny contingent of the Congressional Police hung out to dry as the rioters he had summoned to join in the attack stormed the Capitol. What could be more unpatriotic or un-American than that? Trump should be confined for the rest of his life to a super-max federal prison in Colorado three floors underground. Disinformation like that being spewed by your cartoon, by McConnell or by the rest of the fascist GOP should be readily dismissed throughout any news media worthy of being regarded as news as being nothing but nonsense.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
Editor’s Note: Perhaps for your next letter, you can provide readers a list of federal programs that cost less than they were originally budgeted.
